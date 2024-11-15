New Yorkers vent their feelings over the election on subway wall

New Yorkers are carrying on a tradition that has been going on for eight years and two presidential elections.

Inside the Sixth Avenue subway station, a wall is filled with notes from people with a lot of feelings.

"I put that I choose kindness even when it's hard because I've had a hard time wanting to lash out whenever I've been treated not so awesome by some people recently," said Danielle Guy. "And it's easy to want to be mean back, but being kind is the best thing to do."

The interactive art project, which has been dubbed "Subway Therapy," was started by artist Matthew Chavez after the 2016 election. He said the impact it's had has been tremendous.

"People will walk up and spend one minute and come up to me and say, 'Wow, this is amazing. This made my day. This made my week. I really needed this," Chavez said. "It seems like such a small thing, but it can be really, really important to the people that participate."

On Tuesday, Cavez posted a picture to Instagram that showed more than 4,600 notes. He also called for volunteers to help go through the notes and share them on the Subway Therapy website.

One note said, "I had a good day and I want to get closer to people again."

Another stated, "There is a community that loves you."

Chavez said he tries to keep some of the notes safe because they give deep insight into what some people are going through.

"I find ones that really make me think about what someone's going through, just, they're so arresting," he said.

