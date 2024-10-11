Miss USA winner runs Chicago Marathon ahead of Miss Universe pageant

This Sunday marks the running of the Chicago Marathon, one of the world’s six majors, and it will include a field of Olympians, elite athletes and everyday people.

It will also include the reigning Miss USA winner.

Alma Cooper is among those participating in Sunday’s race that is among the largest in the world. She is using the race as a fundraiser for Apna Ghar, a human rights organization working to end gender violence.

RELATED STORY | Is it the shoes? Runner shatters women's marathon world record

“Apna Ghar is more than just a shelter; it’s a lifeline. They provide critical services like emergency housing, counseling, and legal support, helping survivors rebuild their lives with dignity and strength,” Cooper wrote.

Getting to the finish line requires Cooper and others to complete a 26.2-mile course in under six hours, 30 minutes. Last year’s winner, the now-deceased Kelvin Kiptum, ran the course in a world record two hours, 35 seconds.

While Cooper probably won’t be setting any world records, she has still been training hard for Sunday’s race.

“Running has always been my form of self-care. It’s taught me that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. I wouldn’t want to run 26.2 miles with any other team,” she said.

RELATED STORY | At 23 weeks pregnant, woman outruns 7,900 others to win half marathon

Cooper was crowned Miss USA in August as she studies at Stanford. She has continued her studies after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

After her run in Chicago, she will have a month to get ready to compete to be Miss Universe in November.