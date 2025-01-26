Meet two of the K-9 officers selected for Super Bowl LIX

No matter what happens Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, Buffalo, New York, will have a presence at Super Bowl LIX.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) police were selected to send two highly trained explosive detection K-9 officers to assist with security at the big game in New Orleans.

Accompanying them will be their handlers, Officers Mike Bogulski and Mario Capozzi.

"Our job is to make sure that all of the things that are coming into the arena and to the other events are safe," said Bogulski. "We're going to be using our dogs to search planes, trains, automobiles, shipments and cargo."

Both officers Bogulski and Capozzi have previous Super Bowl experience and said this time they hope the Buffalo Bills will be joining them.

This story was originally published by Taylor Anthony at Scripps News Buffalo.