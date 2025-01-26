Watch Now
Scripps News LifeGood News

Actions

Meet two of the K-9 officers selected for Super Bowl LIX

Dok and Timmi are hoping their Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday so they can cheer them on in New Orleans.
Explosive detection dogs with the NFTA Transit Police's K-9 unit, Dok and Timmi, will assist in security operations for Super Bowl events. (Scripps News Buffalo)
Explosive detection dogs with the NFTA Transit Police's K-9 unit, Dok and Timmi, will assist in security operations for Super Bowl events.
Posted

No matter what happens Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, Buffalo, New York, will have a presence at Super Bowl LIX.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) police were selected to send two highly trained explosive detection K-9 officers to assist with security at the big game in New Orleans.

Accompanying them will be their handlers, Officers Mike Bogulski and Mario Capozzi.

RELATED STORY | American Kennel Club reveals the most popular dog breeds in the US

"Our job is to make sure that all of the things that are coming into the arena and to the other events are safe," said Bogulski. "We're going to be using our dogs to search planes, trains, automobiles, shipments and cargo."

Both officers Bogulski and Capozzi have previous Super Bowl experience and said this time they hope the Buffalo Bills will be joining them.

This story was originally published by Taylor Anthony at Scripps News Buffalo.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.