Watch Now
Scripps News LifeGood News

Actions

Bills Mafia floods charity in support of Baltimore Ravens player who dropped game-tying pass

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews couldn't corral a late two-point conversion pass during Sunday's heartbreaking 25-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after dropping the game-tying two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Adrian Kraus/AP
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after dropping the game-tying two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after dropping the game-tying two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Posted

Buffalo Bills fans are paying it forward to a charity with ties to the Baltimore Ravens tight end who dropped a crucial, game-tying pass in the final moments of Sunday's NFL divisional playoff game that ultimately brought his team's season to an end.

In the wake of the heartbreaking 25-27 Baltimore loss, Bills fan Nicholas Howard set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Breakthrough T1D, a global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy non-profit supported by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child.

RELATED STORY | NFL owners pledge millions to help clean up cities after devastation from Helene

"As many of you know Ravens TE wasn't able to catch the the game tying 2 point conversion and upset Ravens fans," the fundraiser's summary reads. "On top of that the TE has been receiving death threats and nasty comments [after] his performance last night. We want Bills Mafia to donate to Marks charity for Juvenile diabetes."

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe had already received nearly 3,000 donations totaling more than $80,000, far surpassing the fundraisers original goal of at least $5,000. That goal has since been increased to $90,000 but will likely increase even more as donations continue to pour in.

Some of the top donations include $200 from "Bills Mafia."

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Fans flood Buffalo charity with donations in support of Bills kicker

"Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D
organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes," the Baltimore Ravens said in a social media post.

This combination of photos shows Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and his cleats showing support for the charity Breakthrough T1D during the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.
This combination of photos shows Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and his cleats showing support for the charity Breakthrough T1D as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.