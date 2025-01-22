Bills Mafia floods charity in support of Baltimore Ravens player who dropped game-tying pass

Buffalo Bills fans are paying it forward to a charity with ties to the Baltimore Ravens tight end who dropped a crucial, game-tying pass in the final moments of Sunday's NFL divisional playoff game that ultimately brought his team's season to an end.

In the wake of the heartbreaking 25-27 Baltimore loss, Bills fan Nicholas Howard set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Breakthrough T1D, a global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy non-profit supported by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a child.

RELATED STORY | NFL owners pledge millions to help clean up cities after devastation from Helene

"As many of you know Ravens TE wasn't able to catch the the game tying 2 point conversion and upset Ravens fans," the fundraiser's summary reads. "On top of that the TE has been receiving death threats and nasty comments [after] his performance last night. We want Bills Mafia to donate to Marks charity for Juvenile diabetes."

As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe had already received nearly 3,000 donations totaling more than $80,000, far surpassing the fundraisers original goal of at least $5,000. That goal has since been increased to $90,000 but will likely increase even more as donations continue to pour in.

Some of the top donations include $200 from "Bills Mafia."

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Fans flood Buffalo charity with donations in support of Bills kicker

"Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D

organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes," the Baltimore Ravens said in a social media post.