Get ready for the post-Christmas return frenzy

Returns after December 25 are inevitable, but they don’t have to be stressful.

“Most places even say they don’t need a receipt anymore,” said shopper Julie Sons.

Around the winter holidays, retailers expect their return rates to climb an extra 17% on average, according to the National Retail Federation, as shoppers return unneeded or unwanted gifts.

There is some good news for consumers though.

RELATED STORY | These 5 reputable sites let you sell gift cards online

“A lot of retailers extend their return policies around the holidays,” said Samantha Gordon, deals editor for Consumer Reports.

While most chains extend their return windows into January, Gordon said no policy looks the same. “

"Target might have a different return window than Best Buy, than Walmart, than Amazon,” she said.

If you are planning to make returns, check store websites for their return deadlines for return-eligible items. We did some of the work for you:



Apple Store: January 8

Best Buy: January 14

Old Navy: January 15

Lululemon: January 23

Amazon, Macy’s, Kohl’s, and Walmart: January 31

When making holiday returns, Consumer Reports recommends shoppers:

Bring ID

Don’t open boxes or remove tags

Keep all receipts

“If you paid full price, the item’s now on sale and you don't have a receipt,” Gordon said, “you might only be able to get the value back for what it's currently selling for.”

RELATED STORY | Fake reviews are costing consumers thousands of dollars each year, report says

If you don’t like juggling paper receipts, shopper Briana Green has one last tip.

"You can have them email it to you, so that’s a really good way to keep up with all your stuff.”

That way returns are simple, and you don’t waste your money.