Big bills and broken wrists: A cautionary tale from the emergency room

Jeremy Smallwood is a father who knows all about big medical bills after his 8-year-old daughter recently hurt her arm while playing. A local urgent care suspected a broken wrist, so the family drove to the nearest emergency room, where a nurse checked them in.

"While she (the nurse) was taking her blood pressure, I said, 'Do you have an ortho who could put a cast on her?'" Smallwood said. "They said no."

It turns out the orthopedic doctor had left for the day. Smallwood said they went home and had his daughter's wrist set at an orthopedic clinic the next day. However, they were still stuck with a huge ER bill.

"I didn't know that I would even get a bill for this because it was just temperature and blood pressure," Smallwood said. "And they didn't have the services I needed. And lo and behold, I get a bill for over $2,100."

The final bill came to about $1,500 after insurance paid its portion.

Medical Costs Inevitable, But Can Be Lowered

Medical bills can range from small, expected co-pays to huge, unexpected ER bills, as Smallwood experienced. Either way, there are steps you can take to lower costs before they spiral out of control.

Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of the personal finance site Investopedia, said the first way to avoid larger-than-expected bills is to understand your coverage.

“What are you paying for? What are the deductibles? What are the copays?" Silver said. "What are the minimum and maximum out-of-pocket costs?"

In non-emergency situations, Silver recommends comparison shopping for providers and treatments, just as you would for a vehicle or appliance. He also suggests asking for an estimated cost before an appointment.

“What are the costs after the procedure that I need to consider as well?" he said.

After a treatment, Silver recommends consumers:



Request an itemized bill.

Review your bills for errors.

Ask your hospital system about discounts based on income or for paying a balance in full.

"Some providers actually prefer you pay in cash up front," Silver said. "That could soften the blow a little bit down the line."

After we contacted Smallwood's hospital, they agreed to lower the amount he owed to just over $700, which is half the initial bill.

But he still can't understand the fees.

"If you don't have someone that can provide the care they need," he said, "why would you charge them over $2,000 for that?"

According to UnitedHealthcare, the average visit to the emergency room costs about $1,700, compared to an urgent care visit for about $165. Of course, the cost varies based on the illness or services provided.

Next time, Smallwood said he'll head to an urgent care or the family doctor first, so you don't waste your money.