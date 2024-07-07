Cinemark is offering $1.75 movie tickets this summer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have you already heard the dreaded “I’m bored” from your kids this summer break? If you’ve begun to make a dent in your summer activity list, we have another fun one you can add onto it. This regular weekly event is suitable for the whole family, and it only cost $1.75 per ticket!

The Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is open now through the week of Aug. 15. For select days, Monday through Thursday, tickets are only $1.75 (plus tax) for everyone. Kids also get $1 off deals on concession snack packs and any size popcorn/drink combos.

You do not need a special coupon or code to get this deal. Just show up at your local Cinemark theater and the discount will automatically be applied to your purchase. Be sure to check your local theatre for show times.

Cinemark released its full schedule for the Summer Movie Clubhouse. Get out your calendar to mark down these dates and titles so you can start planning your weekly movie family dates!

July 8-11: “The LEGO Movie”

“The LEGO Movie” July 15-18: “Troll Band Together”

“Troll Band Together” July 22-25: “How to Train Your Dragon”

“How to Train Your Dragon” July 29-Aug. 1: “Migration”

“Migration” Aug. 5-8: “Hotel Transylvania”

“Hotel Transylvania” Aug. 12-15: “Paddington 2”

And if one family movie night isn’t enough for your crew, we’ve got you covered!

Regal Cinemas has a Family Movies for $1 deal running this summer on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

These deals are a great way to fill in a few empty days on the vacation calendar or have a backup plan for those unexpected rainy days.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.