Study explores how income and personality may influence each other

A new study is examining whether a larger paycheck could be linked to changes in personality.

Researchers analyzed data from about 134,000 workers and focused on several personality traits, including conscientiousness, emotional stability (the opposite of neuroticism) and extraversion.

They found that as people's incomes increased, they tended to become more conscientious and emotionally stable, but less outgoing.

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The relationship also worked in the other direction.

People who became more conscientious and emotionally stable tended to see their incomes rise later on. Researchers noted that the effects were small, and the study does not prove that earning more money causes changes in personality.

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The researchers said their findings could help employees better understand how personality may develop throughout a career and could encourage organizations to create opportunities that support employees' long-term growth.