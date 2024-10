The founder of Facebook, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, has just jumped past Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become the world's second richest person.

Bloomberg's Billionaires index said with his 13% stake in Meta, Zuckerberg's net worth jumped an unbelievable $78 billion since the start of this year.

Shares in the company closed out on a record high on Thursday at just under $583 per share, about a 68% jump.