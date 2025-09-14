Little girl in viral father-daughter dance video thriving after transplant

AKRON, Ohio — It has now been six months since Ava Cooper of Ohio got her new heart, and she’s busy getting back to all the things she loves most.

The fifth-grader has inspired many people during her medical journey and continues to do so now that she's entered a new chapter.

Ava, 11, is like any girl her age: She loves her bedroom and all the cool stuff in it!

There is a sea of Squishmallows tucked around a cozy hangout spot, her computer, TV, lots of containers of slime, Lego sets she's put together, and two small fridges!

"Snacks and drinks," she said, are in the bottom fridge.

"Skin care," she said about what’s in the smaller pink fridge on top.

It is so good to see Ava back home, back at school, back swimming, go-karting, back doing the things she loves and feeling well.

Plus, it was fun to catch up on the music she's listening to now.

"Sabrina and Tate McRae," she said.

The last time the Scripps News Group talked with Ava and her family was earlier this year. At that time, Ava had been in the hospital for more than 200 days awaiting a new heart.

Her mom, Jamie, and care team at Cleveland Clinic Children's surprised her with a father-daughter dance. They wanted Ava to have some fun and not miss out on yet another event because she was in the hospital.

The video of the special dance was so touching and went viral.

Her parents, Jamie and Sean, said at the time they were so proud of their daughter and the joy and hope she was sharing with the world.

Born with multiple heart defects and undergoing numerous surgeries, Ava is a fighter turned survivor.

Not long after that special dance, Ava got a second chance at life with a heart transplant.

Her mom captured the moment Dr. Madeleine Townsend, Ava’s pediatric cardiologist, whispered the news in her ear to then share with dad on FaceTime, who had just left the hospital to be with Ava’s little sister at home.

"Daddy, I’m getting a heart," said Ava in the video.

"What?" her dad exclaimed, asking if she was serious.

The next day, Ava bravely walked into the operating room.

No fear, she said, she was ready.

It has now been six months since Ava’s heart transplant, and she is thriving, said her parents.

"Looking back on Ava’s life and her journey and everything she’s been through, it’s almost like it prepared her for this moment," said Jamie, Ava's mom, about the transplant. "Like we had been working towards this as a family.”

"I just know deep down that there's something greater for her," her dad said. "She has a greater purpose in life.”

Life is finally getting back to normal at the Cooper household.

Ava said she is looking forward to not being in the hospital this year for Halloween!

"Now, I get to go trick-or-treating," Ava said.

She said she's going as Coraline.

"And my sister is going to be the black cat," she added.

Ava embodies the resiliency of children battling serious medical issues and the power of the gift of life, Townsend said.

"Organ donation is the greatest gift in the darkest moment of one family’s life, but they chose hope, and they chose to give life to someone else," said Townsend.

"We are so thankful," said Jamie.

"Beyond grateful,” said Sean.

It is a message they said is now their mission.

They said they want to talk about the blessing of organ donation, the importance of becoming an organ donor, and show other families who are facing that journey that you can thrive after a transplant.

"We have a teddy bear with Ava’s original heartbeat in it," said Jamie. "And then we have a second teddy bear with her new heartbeat that we'd like to give to the family because that’s their child’s heart that’s now..." Jamie said, pausing.

"Saving a life," Sean said, finishing the sentiment.

