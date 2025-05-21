Graduate carries baby across stage as officer gives chase in viral moment

A college graduate running from police during a commencement ceremony, with his child in his arms, became a viral moment.

Video from the University at Buffalo's College of Arts and Sciences—Humanities and Social Sciences ceremony shows Jean Paul Al Arab, wearing a cap and gown, running to the stage while holding his son.

A man attempts to stop him from reaching the stage as an officer runs behind. Al Arab’s cap falls off in the commotion, but he manages to hold onto his child and shake hands with university staff before receiving cheers from the crowd.

Al Arab later posted the video on TikTok to explain what happened.

"During a prep class for commencement, I asked if I could walk with my baby and they told me it was fine. But when the time came, they tried to stop me and even called the police. They tried to escort me out, but honestly the only reason they let me go was because all of you who cheered and supported me — so thank you," he posted.

In a statement to People magazine, the university said police were not called and were already on site as part of regular event security. Officials said staff members were attempting to enforce commencement rules prohibiting anyone who is not receiving a degree from walking across the stage. However, the university confirmed that Al Arab will not face disciplinary action and will still receive his diploma.

The university also had a lighthearted message for his son.

“The infant, despite crossing the stage in a cap and gown, has not yet earned enough credits to receive a diploma,” the university said. “We hope to see him back on stage in about 20 years so he can follow in his dad’s footsteps.”

Meanwhile, Al Arab further explained what the moment meant to him, "I’m a full-time student, working two jobs—one of them overnight—and taking care of my son during the day until his mom gets home from work. And here I am, graduating, with my boy by my side. WE DID IT!"