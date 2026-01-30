Valentine's flowers on a budget: Window for lower prices is closing fast

With just two weeks left until Valentine's Day, sweethearts still have time to secure beautiful bouquets without breaking the bank — but the window for the best deals is closing fast.

Waiting until the last minute means fewer options and higher prices.

"The biggest mistake a lot of people make is waiting too long to place that order," said smart shopping expert Trae Bodge.

She recommends placing orders now, about two weeks out.

"That way you can avoid those express shipping fees, which can really be high," Bodge said.

Timing is key, but smart flower selection also helps shoppers save on Valentine's Day.

Watch as a florist shows how to cut costs on pricey Valentine's arrangements:

Budget-friendly alternatives

At Adrian Durban Florist, owner Beth Durban and her team are already preparing for the Valentine's rush, experimenting with new arrangements featuring bursts of different colors and flowers.

"The mixed things are beautiful with lilies and gerbera daisies and roses," Durban said.

A mix of flowers can make a bouquet more affordable, with classic long-stem roses more expensive than ever, partly due to tariffs.

"The only U.S. flowers we get this time of year are from Hawaii," Durban said.

Other flowers are often shipped from countries like Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico, many with tariffs right now.

Instead of an expensive bouquet of two dozen roses, another savings tip is to combine a pair of smaller bouquets from the store.

"Assemble them yourself — you can create something quite beautiful," Bodge said.

According to RetailMeNot, you can make a Valentine's bouquet larger and more impressive with "filler flowers" such as baby’s breath, lavender and ivy.

Other smart shopping strategies

Bodge suggests signing up for email or text offers from favorite florists and checking deal sites for free shipping or discounts from online flower retailers.

Of course, buying in person from local floral shops or grocery stores helps dodge expensive delivery fees entirely.

For affordable, but high-quality arrangements, check out retailers like Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. IKEA is another option for indoor trees and plants.

"Plants are often cheaper, and they last much, much longer. So that's a good alternative," Bodge said.

One final cost-cutting strategy: Avoid scheduling delivery for Feb. 14, when some florists charge additional fees. Instead, schedule blooms to arrive a day or two early. This not only saves money but also allows the recipient to enjoy the flowers longer.

More than anything, Durban warns orders may not be fulfilled if you wait too long to place an order.

"It might snow for one thing," she said. "Sometimes we have to cut them off on the 13th."

With smart planning and some flexibility, flower shoppers can create beautiful bouquets, and you don't waste your money.

