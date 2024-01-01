Ryan Pollyea

As Newsy's product manager for internal tools, Ryan works to improve the software programs that the editorial teams use to create your favorite news videos and shows. His career started with a four-year stint in local news production, where he learned countless useful lessons and earned a Midwest Emmy for web reporting. He then shifted into digital product management roles, where he has helped build software for newsrooms, public relations firms and real estate offices across the country. Outside of work, Ryan writes when he can, and he lists among his writing credits one very serious documentary and one satirical novel.