In Real Life: War on La Radio

With the 2024 presidential election fast approaching, one of the fastest-growing demographics in the U.S. is once again in the political spotlight.

There are 63.7 million Latinos in the U.S. — a growing percentage of the population in swing states like Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. They add 1.4 million eligible voters each year.

For both political parties, winning the Latino vote can make or break the election. But the battle for those votes is happening far from the typical media channels of cable TV, print, and social media. Republicans and Democrats have set their sights on the radio. According to Nielson, 97% of Latinos tune in every week to listen to Latino-focused radio or Spanish-language radio.

Latinos are a sizeable chunk of America’s working class. For many, radio is part of their daily lives.

“What are they listening to when they drive into their job?” Stephanie Valencia, co-owner of Latino Media Network in Las Vegas, said in an interview with "In Real Life." “They're listening to radio. What are the people back of house at a casino listening to? You've got a radio in the kitchen. What are people listening to at a construction site? They're listening to radio. So radio really is the constant companion of Latinos.”

Valencia, along with her co-owner Jess Rocketto Morales, has worked for numerous Democratic candidates. In 2022, they made an all-cash deal to buy 18 radio stations in eight of the top Latino markets for $60 million. Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio filed complaints with the Federal Communication Commission, accusing them of a left-wing land grab of Latino listeners who “may silence political viewpoints with which its funders disagree.”

Meanwhile, Republican and right-leaning talk radio hosts see a shift in Latino voters toward the GOP.

“Democrats have historically been very good at messaging and marketing to what they believe is their base,” said Steve Sanchez, a right-wing radio host in Las Vegas, told "In Real Life." “And let's be honest, the Hispanic community and the Black community have been a very big part of the Democrats base for decades. That's changed a lot.”

In this episode of "In Real Life," award-winning correspondent and producer Soledad O’Brien takes us across the nation during a divisive and momentous election. From the radio stations of swing states to the car radios blaring as everyday Americans get to work, O’Brien explores how the war over La Radio could impact the ballot box in November.