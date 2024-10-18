At the start of 2024, Gallup found that independent voters make up the largest political bloc in the U.S. An Average of 43% of U.S. adults identified as independent in 2023, tying a record set nearly a decade ago. Identification with either party is tied at 27%, a slow decline for both since 2008.

As the countdown to the 2024 presidential election begins, correspondent Gianna Toboni travels to the crucial swing state of Arizona to meet with independent Americans from all walks of life. From ranchers to lawyers to church leaders and more, this diverse, multi-generational panel comes together for a straight-to-the-point discussion about the biggest issues.

Watch this episode of "In Real Life: Independent America" in the video player.

