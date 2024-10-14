In Real Life: Arming the Pacific

Amid ongoing tensions between the United States and China, the two superpowers are escalating their strategic armament in the Pacific. Both the U.S. and China — two nations with nuclear arsenals — are engaged in a massive military buildup in the region, as they seek to expand their operational capabilities and influence.

RELATED STORY | In Real Life: War on La Radio

Across the region, the U.S. is boosting weapons systems, gaining more access in allied countries, and distributing American forces more broadly. But as US military strength expands, so do the burden on territories hosting American bases. And a number of local communities are pushing back.

In this episode of In Real Life, correspondent Dan Ming takes a deep dive into the race to arm the Pacific, and the potential fallout on the local islands in the line of fire.