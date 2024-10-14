Watch Now
DocumentariesIn Real Life

Actions

In Real Life: Arming the Pacific

As the U.S. bolsters its position against China, some communities across the Pacific are pushing back.
Dan Ming visits the growing U.S. military bases, and the islands left in the line of fire as the U.S. bolsters its position against China. (Scripps News)
In Real Life: Arming The Pacific
Posted

Amid ongoing tensions between the United States and China, the two superpowers are escalating their strategic armament in the Pacific. Both the U.S. and China — two nations with nuclear arsenals — are engaged in a massive military buildup in the region, as they seek to expand their operational capabilities and influence.

RELATED STORY | In Real Life: War on La Radio

Across the region, the U.S. is boosting weapons systems, gaining more access in allied countries, and distributing American forces more broadly. But as US military strength expands, so do the burden on territories hosting American bases. And a number of local communities are pushing back.

In this episode of In Real Life, correspondent Dan Ming takes a deep dive into the race to arm the Pacific, and the potential fallout on the local islands in the line of fire.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Documentaries
Watch Scripps News now promo

Watch Scripps News
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.