Candice Aviles works as an editorial lead, anchor, host, writer, producer and team leader. Prior to Newsy, she worked as an anchor and reporter for award-winning newscasts at KMIZ. She has also had the opportunity to learn and work with producers at Dateline, Fox Broadcasting Company and KABC 7. Her favorite interviews were with Regis Philbin, Betty White and Jamie Lee Curtis. Candice is a USC alumna. Fight on!